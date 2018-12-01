Man found dead on Mississauga sidewalk was victim of hit and run, police say

Peel police say a man, 54, found dead on a Mississauga sidewalk on Friday evening was a victim of a hit and run.

The man had suffered massive injuries "consistent with being struck by a vehicle," according to Const. Sarah Patten, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police.

"Numerous vehicle parts were found near the victim," Patten said on Saturday. "We are currently investigating. We are considering it a fail to stop causing death at this point."

Officers were called to Dundas Street East, near Summerville Court, west of Highway 427, at about 7:50 p.m.

When police arrived, they found the body on Dundas Street East, lying at the base of a hydro pole support cable, she added.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dashboard camera or surveillance camera video, to contact investigators at its major collision bureau.

The man's name was not released. A description of the vehicle was not available.

Patten said police have not yet determined what kind of vehicle struck the man.