Pedestrian killed in Scarborough hit-and-run

A 58-year-old man is dead following a hit-and-run collision in Scarborough on Sunday, Toronto police say.

In a news release Sunday evening, police said the collision happened just after 12:30 a.m. ET in the area of Markham Road and Sheppard Avenue East.

The man was crossing Sheppard Avenue East from the north to south west of Markham Road when he was struck by the driver of a motor vehicle travelling westbound on Sheppard Avenue East, west of Markham Road, police said.

The driver failed to stop at the scene of the collision, police said.

Police described the vehicle as a red, four-door Mazda 3, and would have damage to the front passenger side.

Police are asking local residents, businesses and drivers who may have security or dash-camera footage of the area or incident to contact investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).