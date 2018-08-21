Skip to Main Content
Hit and run leaves pedestrian with serious injuries at Keele and Steeles

Hit and run leaves pedestrian with serious injuries at Keele and Steeles

Police are looking for the driver of a dark, mid-sized vehicle after a pedestrian was struck at Keele Street and Steeles Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area shortly after 6:30 a.m.

CBC News ·

Police are looking for the driver of a dark, mid-sized vehicle after a pedestrian was struck at Keele Street and Steeles Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area shortly after 6:30 a.m. They found a male in his 30s suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics told CBC Toronto.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, according to police. Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us