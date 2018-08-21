Hit and run leaves pedestrian with serious injuries at Keele and Steeles

Police are looking for the driver of a dark, mid-sized vehicle after a pedestrian was struck at Keele Street and Steeles Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area shortly after 6:30 a.m. They found a male in his 30s suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics told CBC Toronto.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, according to police. Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.