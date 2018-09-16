Police search for white SUV after child injured in west end hit-and-run

A boy has been rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a driver in the Junction, police say.

Police were called to the scene on Dundas Street W. around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, between St. Johns Road and Gilmour Avenue.

Witnesses told police the driver stayed on the scene "for a short period of time" before driving away, according to Toronto police spokesperson, Katrina Arrogante.

Police said the boy, who is between five and eight years old, was rushed to hospital by paramedics.

Police are looking for a white SUV and are treating this as "a fail to remain" collision, said Arrogante.

Dundas Street W. was closed between St Johns Road and Gilmour Avenue for the investigation, but it has since reopened.