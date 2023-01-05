Man in his 50s critically hurt in Etobicoke hit and run

Toronto police say a man in his 50s was critically injured in a hit and run in Etobicoke on Wednesday evening.

The collision happened in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Second Street, west of Royal York Road. Police received a report about the collision at about 5:10 p.m.

Duty Insp. Craig Young, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, told reporters near the scene that a number of people provided first aid to the pedestrian.

The driver fled the area in what may have been a large black pickup truck, he said. The driver was last seen northbound on Second Street.

Toronto paramedics took the man to hospital in an emergency run. Young said the man suffered "significant injuries" and remains in critical condition.

Young said the driver should get a lawyer and surrender to police because police are reviewing surveillance camera video from the area.

There were many eyewitnesses to the collision, he added, but anyone who witnessed anything is urged to come forward.

Driving conditions at the time were "terrible" because of the rain, darkness and poor visibility, and Young urged drivers to be more aware of road conditions.

"People have to slow down and be mindful of their surroundings and be mindful of pedestrians crossing intersections," he said.