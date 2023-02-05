Police launch homicide investigation after pedestrian killed in hit and run in east Toronto

Police say they've launched a homicide investigation following a fatal hit and run in east Toronto early Sunday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to Danforth and Woodbine avenues just before 4 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Police say the driver took off after the collision.

A male pedestrian was found with life-threatening injuries.

He was later pronounced dead at hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.