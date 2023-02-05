Police launch homicide investigation after pedestrian killed in hit and run in east Toronto
Police say they've launched a homicide investigation following a fatal hit and run in east Toronto early Sunday morning.
Police say the incident is being investigated as a homicide
Toronto police say they were called to Danforth and Woodbine avenues just before 4 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
Police say the driver took off after the collision.
A male pedestrian was found with life-threatening injuries.
He was later pronounced dead at hospital.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
With files from CBC News