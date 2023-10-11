Content
2 pedestrians seriously hurt in collisions in North York, Scarborough

Two male pedestrians were seriously injured in separate collisions in North York and Scarborough on Tuesday night, Toronto police say.

Driver in 1collision left scene, driver in another remained: police

“Police Line – Do not Cross” tape.
Toronto police are investigating two collisions on Tuesday evening that seriously injured two male pedestrians in separate incidents. (David Donnelly/CBC)

In the first collision,  a hit and run, police said a man was struck in the area of the northbound Allen Road ramp and Lawrence Avenue West area. Police were called to the scene at 8:36 p.m.

The driver was last seen in a black pickup truck northbound on Allen Road. Paramedics took the pedestrian to a trauma centre with serious non-life threatening injuries.

In the second collision, police said a man was struck in the area of Kennedy Road and Bonis Avenue, north of Sheppard Avenue East. Police were called to the scene at 8:45 p.m.

The suspect vehicle, a white KIA SUV, stayed at the scene. Paramedics took the pedestrian to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police are appealing for any with information to come forward. Roads were closed in both areas for the investigation.

