Man in life-threatening condition after hit and run in Brampton
A man is in life-threatening condition after a hit and run in Brampton early Sunday morning. 

Driver was found and arrested approximately 2 hours after the incident

CBC News ·
A stretch of Bramalea Road was closed overnight for the investigation but has since reopened. (Peel Regional Police)

It happened on Bramalea Road, south of Bovaird Drive just after 1 a.m. when police say a driver struck a male pedestrian and drove away.

The man was taken to hospital where he remains, undergoing treatment, Peel police said. 

Around two hours later, police found and arrested the driver.

A stretch of Bramalea Road was closed overnight for the investigation but has since reopened. 

