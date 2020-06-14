Man in life-threatening condition after hit and run in Brampton

A man is in life-threatening condition after a hit and run in Brampton early Sunday morning.

It happened on Bramalea Road, south of Bovaird Drive just after 1 a.m. when police say a driver struck a male pedestrian and drove away.

The man was taken to hospital where he remains, undergoing treatment, Peel police said.

Around two hours later, police found and arrested the driver.

A stretch of Bramalea Road was closed overnight for the investigation but has since reopened.