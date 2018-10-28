Skip to Main Content
Woman, 40, killed in hit and run in Bradford

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a 40-year-old woman was struck and killed by the driver of a car northwest of Newmarket.

Incident happened Saturday evening at corner of Holland St. W and West Park Ave.

South Simcoe Police investigate a fatal hit and run in Bradford on Saturday. A woman, 40, was killed at the corner of Holland St. W and West Park Ave. around 7:20 p.m. (South Simcoe Police)

South Simcoe Police were called to the scene in Bradford, at the corner of Holland Street West and West Park Avenue around 7:20 on Saturday evening.

"We're appealing to any witnesses to come forward," Sgt. Dave Phillips said in a video posted to Twitter.

The eastbound lanes of Holland Street West were closed for the investigation but have since reopened.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

