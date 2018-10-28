Woman, 40, killed in hit and run in Bradford

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a 40-year-old woman was struck and killed by the driver of a car northwest of Newmarket.

South Simcoe Police were called to the scene in Bradford, at the corner of Holland Street West and West Park Avenue around 7:20 on Saturday evening.

"We're appealing to any witnesses to come forward," Sgt. Dave Phillips said in a video posted to Twitter.

The eastbound lanes of Holland Street West were closed for the investigation but have since reopened.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.