Multiple people charged in connection with fatal downtown hit and run

Four men are now facing charges in connection with the hit and run death of a 30-year-old woman in downtown Toronto last week, with more arrests expected, police say.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said a 42-year-old Toronto man, who investigators believe was the driver of the car that hit victim Erin Yoxall on April 14, surrendered himself on Tuesday.

He is now facing charges of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death, public mischief and obstructing police. He appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Additionally, police say they have made three other arrests: a 41-year-old Toronto man, a 44-year-old man from Mississauga, and another Toronto man, 37.

All three were charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death, public mischief and obstructing police. They also appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Yoxall is seen here with her dog, Ned. The 30-year-old from Scotland died in hospital after a hit and run in downtown Toronto last week. (Submitted by Adam Kolubinski)

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and officers believe there are several other people who helped the driver after the crash. "Subsequent arrests are anticipated," the news release reads.

Yoxall, 30, was struck in the early morning hours of April 14 in the area of Spadina Avenue and King Street West. She died in hospital.

Close friend Adam Kolubinski previously told CBC News that Yoxall came to Canada about eight years ago after finishing her undergraduate studies at The University of Edinburgh in Scotland. She became a permanent resident.

"She had bottomless empathy, which is what makes all of this so much worse: she'd never, ever do this to someone," Kolubinski said in an email to CBC News Tuesday.

"She will be sorely missed and her family and friends are all shocked and devastated that she's gone. It's senseless and it's a waste of a beautiful, promising life."