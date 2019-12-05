2nd arrest made in Scarborough hit and run where baby was seriously injured

A second arrest has been made in connection with a hit and run collision in Scarborough that seriously injured a 20-month-old baby in October.

It happened on Oct. 13 near Ellesmere road and Pharmacy Avenue.

Police say a car ran a red light, mounted the curb and struck the baby boy, his mother and his grandmother.

All three suffered serious injuries.

On Wednesday, a 34-year-old man from Toronto, who police believe was the driver of the vehicle, was arrested. He is facing numerous charges, including criminal negligence causing bodily harm and failing to stop at the scene of a crash.

The man appeared in court Thursday morning.

Police arrested a 40-year-old man last week in connection with the same collision.