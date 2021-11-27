1 dead, 1 critically injured in Ajax hit and run, suspect in custody
One person is dead and another critically injured in a hit and run in Ajax early Saturday, Durham police say.
Roadways closed in area of Harwood Avenue and Kingston Road
Durham police have arrested a driver after a hit and run that left one person dead and another critically injured in Ajax early Saturday.
The collision happened in the intersection of Harwood Avenue and Kingston Road. The suspect fled the scene but was arrested shortly afterwards.
Durham police said the person who died is elderly. Paramedics have taken the injured person to a trauma centre.
Roadways in the area are closed as officers investigate the fatal collision.