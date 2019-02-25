Police seek to identify man whose remains were found in Lake Ontario in 1988

Toronto police are seeking help from the public in identifying a man whose remains were pulled from Lake Ontario 31 years ago.

His remains were recovered on Sunday, Jan. 17, 1988.

An artist's sketch of the man has been created in the hopes that members of the public will recognize the man, the Toronto police's missing person unit said in a news release on Monday.

The Ontario pathologist's office, with help from the OPP, arranged to have the sketch drawn.

Identification would "bring some resolution to both his family and the investigation," the missing person unit said.

Man was in his 20s when he died

Police have determined that the man was white, about 20 to 25 years old, weighing 185 lbs.

He had brown eyes, thick black hair and dark eyebrows, and at the time of his death, he had one day's growth of facial hair. He also had a round scar on his left knee, his left ear was pierced and he was wearing a round ball stud earring.

The man was wearing a waist-length blue, gray, or possibly beige "Westport" zippered jacket with a vinyl hood, a blue, gray or green plaid long-sleeved sheet, and a white t-shirt with a black collar and black sleeves, with the word "Rush" in green on the front.

Police said the man was wearing blue jeans, with waist size 30 and pant legs that had been shortened, a pair of black combat-style ankle boots, and a Bulova "Set-O-Matic" watch with a black nylon band. His personal belongings included a black lighter and a combination knife and bottle opener.

This historic, unsolved case is featured on the "Canada's Missing" website, which is the website for the National Centre for Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains.

According to that website, the man was seen walking on the ice on Lake Ontario. His body was later recovered from the lake near Queens Quay.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 416-808-7411 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).