Break-ins at Hindu temples in Peel Region among 10 such incidents in 3 months: police

A string of break-ins at three Hindu temples in January was in fact part of a larger series of thefts targeting cash donation boxes in Peel Region, police say.

Peel Regional Police say they received reports of a total of 10 break-and-enters over a three-month period from November to February. On Friday, Hamilton police also asked the public to help identify a man involved in a break-and-enter at the Hindu Samaj Temple on the Mountain. It's unclear if that incident is connected to those in Peel Region.

Peel police say the suspects captured on surveillance videos are South Asian males, approximately 20 to 30 years old.

On Thursday, CBC News reported on three Hindu temples broken into within a span of only days earlier this year.

Maa Chintpurni Mandir and Shri Gauri Shankar Mandir in Brampton as well as the Hindu Heritage Centre in Mississauga were broken into on separate nights late January.

The head priest at Maa Chintpurni, Hari Bhajan Sharma, said his community is distressed over the break-in and disrespect shown to their temple.

'Crimes of opportunity,' police say

The temples shared security camera footage of break-ins, one of which showed a man climbing through a window before making off with the temple's donation box.

Altogether, the three temples estimated their losses to be about $25,000.

Peel police have not said if all 10 break-ins occurred at Hindu temples, but did say they do not appear to be hate-motivated.

"There have been no acts of violence committed by the suspects against any temple occupants during the break and enters," police said in a news release. "These appear to be crimes of opportunity."

Police have been meeting with temples in the community to alert them to the break-ins and share strategies on how they might be prevented.

They also say additional uniform patrols have been coordinated near local temples and that investigators will work with community members to try to identify those responsible.

Meanwhile the priest at Hari Bhajan Sharma says the crimes have left the community rattled.

"We came from India all the way to Canada, thinking that Canada is the safest place in the world," said Sharma, calling the thefts "disturbing."

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-3311, ext. 2133 or to leave an anonmyous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)