Brampton man arrested after multiple break-ins at Hindu temples

A 41-year-old Brampton man has charged after multiple break-and-enters at Hindu temples across the Greater Toronto Area throughout the year, police in Durham Region say.

The break-ins do not appear to be motivated by hate, according to police.

Police say they were called to one break-and-enter at a Hindu temple on Oct. 8 in the area of Bayly Street and Krosno Boulevard in Pickering. A man fled the temple after taking cash from donation boxes, they say, before breaking into other temples in Ajax and Pickering later that morning.

Police say the suspect has been linked to other temple break-ins in Durham Region and the GTA.

The man has been charged with four counts of break-and enter among other charges, police say.