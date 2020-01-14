Police searching for drivers after truck pushes car down highway

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for two drivers and any witnesses to come forward after a video surfaced on social media that appears to show a large truck pushing a car sideways down an Ontario highway.

The video, which was first posted on Instagram by the Toronto-centric 6ixbuzztv account, was later shared by OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt. He told CBC News he didn't know where or when the incident happened, or if anyone was hurt.

"We certainly have questions and would like to speak to those involved," Schmidt said.

Looking for information on this video😳<br>These drivers have some explaining to do. <br>Call Toronto OPP if you have info - 416-235-4981 <a href="https://t.co/z9Tpdsv9xp">https://t.co/z9Tpdsv9xp</a> —@OPP_HSD

"It's shocking. To see a vehicle pushed out of the way by a commercial truck — I don't know what's going on in the minds of either of those drivers. Obviously there's a lot more to the story than what we see right here."

Police are asking those involved, or anyone who saw what happened, to contact police.