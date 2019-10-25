Police identify man killed in Highway 410 off-ramp shooting

Police in Peel region have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that took place on highway off-ramp in Mississauga.

Giovanni Delahaye, 28, was killed while sitting in a vehicle on the Highway 410 exit to Derry Road on Oct. 22 at around 9:48 p.m.

Two other people in the car, a 17-year-old male and a 26-year-old woman, suffered critical gunshot wounds but survived after being rushed to hospital, police say.

Investigators say the trio was stopped at a traffic light when another vehicle pulled up beside them and began firing.

The driver of that vehicle then took off, police said.

Police do not have any information about the suspect, or suspects, who carried out the attack.

Investigators have only said the shooter was in a dark coloured vehicle.