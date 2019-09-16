1 dead, another injured after multiple shootings in Brampton

One person is dead and another seriously injured after what Peel Regional Police are describing as "multiple shootings" on Highway 410 in Brampton.

Police were called to Highway 410 near Sandalwood Parkway at about 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

Paramedics say one person was transported to a trauma centre, and another was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have closed down Highway 410 in both directions in the area for the investigation.

The Special Investigations Unit has been notified, though it's not yet clear how police were involved in the shootings.

The arms-length agency investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.