Skip to Main Content
1 dead, another injured after multiple shootings in Brampton
Toronto

1 dead, another injured after multiple shootings in Brampton

One person is dead and another seriously injured after what Peel police are describing as "multiple shootings" on Highway 410 in Brampton.

The province's Special Investigations Unit has been notified

CBC News ·
Highway 410 is closed in both directions in the area of Sandalwood Parkway East while police investigate multiple shootings in Brampton. (Linda Ward/CBC)

One person is dead and another seriously injured after what Peel Regional Police are describing as "multiple shootings" on Highway 410 in Brampton. 

Police were called to Highway 410 near Sandalwood Parkway at about 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

Paramedics say one person was transported to a trauma centre, and another was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police have closed down Highway 410 in both directions in the area for the investigation.

The Special Investigations Unit has been notified, though it's not yet clear how police were involved in the shootings. 

The arms-length agency investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|