Intense dashcam video captures high-speed hit and run on Highway 410
OPP's Port Credit detachment appealing for help finding driver
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a driver after a high-speed hit and run was captured by a dashboard camera.
The collision occurred on the northbound Highway 410 in Mississauga on May 3, according to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, who posted a 32-second video of the incident to Twitter.
"Who would do this?" asked Schmidt, who works in the OPP's highway safety division.
In the video, a driver can be seen attempting to pass another vehicle in the HOV lane by swerving into the painted barrier space between lanes, before abruptly cutting back into the HOV lane.
Who would do this? Help us identify the driver of the car that failed to remain on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy410?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy410</a> - May 3, 2019. <br>Call Port Credit OPP with any information 905-278-6131 <a href="https://t.co/D2Kt5hSc0S">pic.twitter.com/D2Kt5hSc0S</a>—@OPP_HSD
The two vehicles make contact, and the driver who was passed ends up losing control and spinning 180-degrees at high speed before coming to a stop.
The other driver keeps going.
Schmidt said that it appears as though the driver who spun out was initially moving with the flow of traffic.
"There's really no reason for this behaviour and it's upsetting to see this kind of thing happening," he told CBC Toronto.
Police are still trying to determine the exact model of the vehicle that left the scene. It's a compact black hatchback and likely has damage to the rear driver's side, Schmidt said.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the OPP's Port Credit detachment.
