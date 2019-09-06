Highway 410 southbound closed at Derry Road

All southbound lanes of Highway 410 will be closed at Derry Road "for several hours" after a fatality on the roadway early Friday morning.

Police were called to the area around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a vehicle fire. There were few details other than that one person is dead.

Around 7:30 a.m., the province's Special Investigations Unit invoked its mandate and will investigate the incident. The agency probes incidents involving police that result in a civilian's injury or death, or a sexual assault.

Ontario Provincial Police say the highway will be closed for some time. Also closed is the southbound 410 ramp from Steeles Avenue. The reopening time is "unknown," OPP tweeted.

Peel police tweeted that both east- and westbound Derry Road are being redirected, as are all main arteries southbound to the 410, including Highway 407.