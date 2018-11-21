Man injured after car shot at more than a dozen times near Highway 410

A man drove himself to a hospital in Brampton Tuesday following a shooting near Highway 410, police said.

It was the second time in just more than a week that police found a bullet-ridden vehicle on or near the highway.

Peel police first received a report of a shooting in the area of Highway 410 and Bovaird Drive around 11:20 p.m., according to Const. Danny Marttini.

The victim's car was located at Brampton Civic Hospital, where he checked himself in. He was then transported to a downtown Toronto trauma centre for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Marttini said.

Investigators closed the northbound highway from Derry Road to Bovaird Drive for several hours. It has since reopened to traffic.

Photos from the scene show some 15 bullet holes on the driver's side of a Honda sedan.

Police said that the victim of the shooting took themselves to hospital. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

In the early morning hours on Nov. 13, police found a 23-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds in a vehicle that veered of Highway 410 in Mississauga. Jason Ramkishun was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marttini said it's far too early to say whether the shootings may have some connection.

"I think for everybody in the community it's pretty traumatizing to imagine what might be going on," she said.

"But the reality is that we don't know all the facts right now, and we are trying to figure that out."

With files from Linda Ward