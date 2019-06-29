Skip to Main Content
28-year-old man dead after motorcycle collision on Highway 407
Ontario Provincial Police say a motorcyclist died after a collision on Highway 407 south of Brooklin on Saturday afternoon. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

A motorcyclist is dead after a collision on Highway 407 south of Brooklin on Saturday afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police says.

Police were called to the eastbound 407 near Baldwin Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash sometime after 5 p.m.

After they arrived, police determined the motorcyclist — a 28-year-old man — had lost control of his vehicle.

The man was later pronounced dead.

All eastbound lanes of the highway were closed for a time to allow for an investigation. 

