28-year-old man dead after motorcycle collision on Highway 407
A motorcyclist is dead after a collision on Highway 407 south of Brooklin on Saturday afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police says.
Police were called to the eastbound 407 near Baldwin Street
Police were called to the eastbound 407 near Baldwin Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash sometime after 5 p.m.
After they arrived, police determined the motorcyclist — a 28-year-old man — had lost control of his vehicle.
The man was later pronounced dead.
All eastbound lanes of the highway were closed for a time to allow for an investigation.
Speed is considered a factor