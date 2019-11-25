3 injured in Highway 407 crash in Markham

Three people were injured in a crash on Highway 407 in Markham on Monday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

The crash between a car and a pickup truck happened in the eastbound lanes of Highway 407 at Woodbine Avenue. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 3:30 p.m.

All eastbound lanes of the highway from Highway 404 to Woodbine Avenue are blocked.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the OPP's Highway Safety Division, said the car rear-ended the pickup truck.

Three people in the car were taken to hospital. There's no word yet on the severity of their injuries. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Debris is strewn across the highway.

Schmidt said the highway is expected to reopen by 5 p.m.