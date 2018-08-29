An alleged road rage incident in North York looked like a scene straight out of an action movie, an eye witness told CBC Toronto.

A man was caught on a dashcam video dangling off the hood of a vehicle travelling nearly 100 km/h on Highway 404.

"It kind of made me think of when you watch a movie and you see some guy doing a stunt," said Daniel Yang, who captured the incident on his dashcam Wednesday morning.

Dave Yeomans, who was clinging to the vehicle, recalled hearing the car's engine "revving underneath" him, while wondering how long it would take the driver to "come to his senses."

Yeomans estimated he was carried on top of the vehicle for 500 metres before the driver "abruptly" hit the brakes. "I guess trying to slide me off the hood," he said.

'Didn't feel unsafe'

Yeomans said it all started when he refused to allow another car merge in front of him. That's when the other driver became incensed and started shouting profanities at him.

The two vehicles eventually came to a complete stop in a live lane of traffic. Yeomans said the other driver got out of his car and threw a tool box toward him.

Dave Yeomans remembers thinking 'just hold onto the hood and wiper, and hope he doesn't swerve' during an alleged road rage incident along Highway 404 in North York on Wednesday morning. 0:17

"Then he went back to his car, so I got out to take a picture of his licence plate and maybe him, and then he sped towards me," he said.

That's when Yeomans said he jumped on the hood of the man's car so he "wouldn't get hit." He said he remembers thinking "just hold on to the hood and wiper blades, and hope he doesn't swerve."

Yeomans told CBC Toronto the experience "was a little strange," but said he "didn't feel unsafe."

'Nothing short of unbelievable'

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, a spokesperson for Ontario Provincial Police's highway safety division, called the incident the "most extreme type of aggressive driving I've ever seen."

Schmidt said police are now searching for the driver, who could be facing multiple charges.

"[This] could have easily ended up as a fatality," he told CBC Toronto.

"Having a human body hanging on a roof or a hood of a vehicle by his fingers at highway speed down a provincial highway is nothing short of unbelievable and absolutely deadly."

Schmidt said the short fuse some people have on the roads is "completely unacceptable."