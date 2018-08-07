Hwy. 404 closed in Markham after head-on crash sends 2 people to hospital

A stretch of Highway 404 is shut down in Markham following a head-on crash that sent two people to hospital late Monday.

York paramedics were called to the scene shortly before midnight.

One driver was rushed to Toronto's Sunnybrook Hospital, while the other was taken to a hospital in York Region, paramedics say. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

The highway is closed northbound from Elgin Mills to Stouffville roads, Ontario Provincial Police say. It's unclear when it will reopen.