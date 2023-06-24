One person found dead on Highway 404: police

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a death that happened on a stretch of highway north of Toronto Friday night.

Police said they received a call shortly before 7 p.m. to attend a southbound lane on Highway 404, just before Bloomington Road in York Region.

Officers confirm it wasn't a collision between two vehicles. They're still investigating how the person died.

Road closures were in effect from Wellington Street East near Highway 404 to Bloomington Road. The roads have since reopened.