Fatal crash closes Highway 404 northound near Aurora

A stretch of Highway 404 near Aurora was closed early Friday after a fatal crash, according to provincial police.

One person was killed and another was charged with impaired driving following the collision.

Photos from the scene show two vehicles, an SUV and a sedan, in the ditch along the northbound lanes.

Speed and alcohol are both believed to have been factors in the crash, according to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

An investigation has closed Highway 404 northbound from Aurora Road to Murlock Drive.

The highway is expected to reopen at 8 a..m., Schmidt said.

[EMBED}