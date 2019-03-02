3 in hospital after serious crash on Highway 403 in Oakville

Three people were taken to hospital after a serious single-vehicle crash on Highway 403 in Oakville on Saturday morning, according to Halton police.

Emergency services were called to the highway, just west of Royal Windsor Drive, shortly before 5 a.m. A white SUV crashed head-on into the centre median.

According to Halton police Acting Staff-Sgt. Martin Dick, there are indications that the driver was southbound on Eighth Line, near North Service Road, and crashed through a fence onto the highway.

Three people were transported to a Hamilton hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear, Dick said.

The westbound lanes of Highway 403 were completely closed for over four hours as Halton police's collision reconstruction team investigated. It has since reopened to traffic.