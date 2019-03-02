Skip to Main Content
3 in hospital after serious crash on Highway 403 in Oakville
Updated

3 in hospital after serious crash on Highway 403 in Oakville

According to Halton police, there are indications that the driver was southbound on Eighth Line, near North Service Road, and crashed through a fence onto the highway.

3 people were taken to a Hamilton hospital for treatment

CBC News ·
The driver crashed head-on into the centre median. (Andrew Collins/CBC)

Three people were taken to hospital after a serious single-vehicle crash on Highway 403 in Oakville on Saturday morning, according to Halton police. 

Emergency services were called to the highway, just west of Royal Windsor Drive, shortly before 5 a.m. A white SUV crashed head-on into the centre median.

According to Halton police Acting Staff-Sgt. Martin Dick, there are indications that the driver was southbound on Eighth Line, near North Service Road, and crashed through a fence onto the highway. 

Three people were transported to a Hamilton hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear, Dick said. 

The westbound lanes of Highway 403 were completely closed for over four hours as Halton police's collision reconstruction team investigated. It has since reopened to traffic.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us