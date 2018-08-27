2 men injured after passing vehicle fired several bullets at their car on Highway 403

Two men travelling in a car together were injured after a passing vehicle fired several gunshots at them on Highway 403 in Mississauga, police said.

The two men, aged 32 and 43, drove themselves to Etobicoke General Hospital after the shooting, arriving around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Police could not comment on the exact nature of their injuries, but both were treated at a trauma centre and are now in stable condition.

According to police, the men were travelling on Highway 403 eastbound when those in a passing vehicle fired several shots at them near the exit ramp for eastbound Highway 401.

OPP officers attended the scene overnight, briefly closing the ramp to investigate. Peel police are now taking over the investigation.

No information about the suspect vehicle or its occupants were available as of early Monday morning.