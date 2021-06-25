Fatal crash closes eastbound Highway 401 in Pickering

One person was killed in a crash that closed a stretch of Highway 401 in Pickering Friday morning, provincial police say.

Two vehicles collided in the eastbound express lanes near Whites Road at about 7:30 a.m., said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

One of the vehicles had stalled and was moving slowly in the right lane, or possibly on the right-hand shoulder, when it was rear-ended by another driver, he said.

The driver of the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The eastbound express lanes of the highway are closed at Port Union Road, Schmidt said.