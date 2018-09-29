Highway 401 westbound collector lanes reopened

Westbound collector lanes on Highway 401 have reopened between Keele Street and Highway 400, after they were closed for several hours Saturday.

CLEARED: ROAD RESTRICTION: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a> WB collectors between Keele St and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy400?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy400</a>: All lanes REOPENED. Expect some delays as road crews finish clean up. ^aw <a href="https://t.co/aowP3rfeH0">pic.twitter.com/aowP3rfeH0</a> —@OPP_GTATraffic

At about 6:50 a.m. on Saturday, a vehicle struck a centre barrier, said Const. Lauren Ball of the Ontario Provincial Police's Highway Safety Division. That collision cause an overhead sign to become loose.

After waiting for a crane to arrive, crews removed the sign, she said.

The lanes were closed from about 11:30 a.m. and reopened around 3:50 p.m., Ball said.