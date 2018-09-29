Skip to Main Content
Highway 401 westbound collector lanes reopened
Updated

Westbound collector lanes on Highway 401 have reopened between Keele Street and Highway 400.

Vehicle hit a barrier, caused an overhead sign to loosen earlier Saturday

CBC News ·
The westbound lanes on Highway 401 between Keele Street and Highway 400 reopened Saturday afternoon, after a closure that morning. (Ontario Provincial Police/Twitter)

At about 6:50 a.m. on Saturday, a vehicle struck a centre barrier, said Const. Lauren Ball of the Ontario Provincial Police's Highway Safety Division. That collision cause an overhead sign to become loose.

After waiting for a crane to arrive, crews removed the sign, she said.

The lanes were closed from about 11:30 a.m. and reopened around 3:50 p.m., Ball said.

