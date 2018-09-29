Highway 401 westbound collector lanes reopened
Vehicle hit a barrier, caused an overhead sign to loosen earlier Saturday
Westbound collector lanes on Highway 401 have reopened between Keele Street and Highway 400, after they were closed for several hours Saturday.
CLEARED: ROAD RESTRICTION: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a> WB collectors between Keele St and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy400?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy400</a>: All lanes REOPENED. Expect some delays as road crews finish clean up. ^aw <a href="https://t.co/aowP3rfeH0">pic.twitter.com/aowP3rfeH0</a>—@OPP_GTATraffic
At about 6:50 a.m. on Saturday, a vehicle struck a centre barrier, said Const. Lauren Ball of the Ontario Provincial Police's Highway Safety Division. That collision cause an overhead sign to become loose.
After waiting for a crane to arrive, crews removed the sign, she said.
The lanes were closed from about 11:30 a.m. and reopened around 3:50 p.m., Ball said.