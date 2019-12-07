2 children critically injured in Highway 401 crash in Scarborough

Two young children were critically injured in a crash on Highway 401 in Scarborough on Friday night, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The two, aged 3 and 6, are among five people hurt in the crash on the highway's westbound express lanes near Warden Avenue. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 10:10 p.m.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the OPP's Highway Safety Division, said the three-year-old is said to be in life-threatening condition and the child's status is being monitored.

The crash involved three vehicles, all of which sustained extensive damage, he said.

Police believe the first vehicle slowed down due to traffic and came to a stop. The second vehicle, a small Honda, collided with the first stopped vehicle. Then the third vehicle, a pickup truck, collided with the second.

4 injured people are a family, police say

Four of the injured, two children and two adults, are a family and were in the second vehicle, Schmidt added.

The children were rushed to a pediatric trauma centre, according to Dave Viljakainen, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services.

A woman and a man in the second vehicle suffered serious and minor injuries respectively. A fifth person in another vehicle also suffered minor injuries. All three were taken to a local hospital.

Schmidt said the crash occurred as a result of driver inattention or drivers not responding to changing traffic patterns ahead.

He said alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in the crash.

OPP closed the 401 express lanes at Warden for hours to allow officers to investigate, but police have since been reopened the highway completely.