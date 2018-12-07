Westbound Hwy. 401 closed near Hwy. 427 following truck fire

Commuters should brace for major delays this morning as a truck fire has resulted in the closure of all westbound lanes on Highway 401 at Highway 427.

A truck rolled over at Carlingview Drive in Etobicoke around 1:30 a.m. and caught fire according to the CBC's Tony Smyth.

The truck was loaded with large rolls of paper which must now be removed as part of the cleanup.

Captain Adrian Ratushniak with Toronto Fire Services said the fire was put out around 3:30 a.m.