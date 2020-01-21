1 dead after transport trucks collide on Highway 401 near Newcastle

One person is dead after transport trucks collided on Highway 401 near Newcastle on Tuesday morning.

Provincial police were called to the crash, in the eastbound lanes near the Mill Street exit, shortly before 6 a.m., said Sgt. Kerry Schmidt in a video posted to Twitter.

Two tractor trailers and a third commercial truck were involved. Schmidt had no further information about the death or if anyone else was injured.

Police initially closed the highway in both directions, but the westbound lanes have since reopened.

Schmidt said he expects the eastbound lanes near Mill Street to be closed throughout the morning.

"There is no traffic getting through," he said. "Drivers should expect major delays."

Motorists who were caught in the eastbound lanes are being turned around with the help of OPP.