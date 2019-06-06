Skip to Main Content
Highway 401 partially closed in Mississauga after fiery tractor trailer crash

The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 are partially blocked after a fiery collision involving four tractor trailers near the Highway 407 on-ramp.

Police say four trucks were involved and two of them caught fire

Two trucks caught fire in the collision, which was first reported shortly after noon. (Kerry Schmidt/OPP)

The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 are partially blocked in Mississauga after a fiery collision involving four tractor trailers near the Highway 407 on-ramp on Thursday.

Police say two of the trucks caught fire in the crash, with one of them becoming engulfed in flames.

The collision was first reported shortly just after noon.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the drivers have suffered minor injuries.

One right lane on the highway remains open while crews clean up debris.

Police expect to have the highway fully opened by around 3 p.m. ET.

