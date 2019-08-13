Police identify 2 killed in fiery Highway 401 crash in Mississauga

Ontario Provincial Police have identified two people killed in a fiery crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga this week.

Gurcharan Brar, 34, and Glenda Parker, 77, died in hospital following the crash in the eastbound collector lanes near Dixon Road at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Both were from Etobicoke, police said.

Brar was the driver of a Chevrolet Corvette, while Parker was a passenger in a Mazda.

"Condolences to their families and loved ones," Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the OPP's highway safety division, said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Three other people who suffered minor injuries in the crash were taken to hospital and released.

Police allege Brar was following another car too closely, made an unsafe lane change and clipped a transport truck.

The truck then lost control, veered into another lane and hit the Mazda before slamming into a guard rail.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said several drivers who sped past the crash scene were charged. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Schmidt said the truck burst into flames and its trailer, full with skids of water, mounted the guard rail and crashed into the highway's eastbound express lanes.

Crash caused major damage to concrete barriers

"This is the brutal reality and the consequences of potentially poor decisions on the highway," Schmidt said.

Parker was "an innocent victim on he highway sharing the road and pays with her life," he added.

He said the crash and subsequent fire caused major damage to the median concrete barriers that separate the express fro collector lanes.

It took crews hours to clean up the scene, which was littered with shattered glass, bent metal and the burned out shell of the truck.

The Ministry of Transportation is repairing the barriers, he said.

Schmidt said he and investigators later had a near miss as several drivers drove past barriers on the closed highway at highway speeds. Several of those drivers were charged, he said.