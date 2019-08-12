1 dead, 5 injured in 3-vehicle collision on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga, Ont.
One person is dead and five are injured following in a three-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga, Ont., Peel paramedics say.
Ontario Provincial Police say a transport truck collided with two vehicles on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 east of Dixie Road.
Paramedics say four people have been transported to hospital with a variety of injuries and one person was transported to a trauma centre.
Two of the injured are in life-threatening condition while the remaining three are in serious but stable condition.
The eastbound lanes on Highway 401 will be closed between Highway 403 and Dixie Road for investigation.