1 dead, 5 injured in 3-vehicle collision on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga, Ont.

One person is dead and five are injured following in a three-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga, Ont., Peel paramedics say.

Ontario Provincial Police say a transport truck collided with two vehicles on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 east of Dixie Road.

Paramedics say four people have been transported to hospital with a variety of injuries and one person was transported to a trauma centre.

Two of the injured are in life-threatening condition while the remaining three are in serious but stable condition.

The eastbound lanes on Highway 401 will be closed between Highway 403 and Dixie Road for investigation.