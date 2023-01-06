Westbound Highway 401 blocked in Whitby after sign collapse: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police said a sign has fallen onto the westbound Highway 401 near Brock Road in Whitby, forcing commuters off the busy highway at Thickson Road on Friday morning.

Here's OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt's description of what's happening:

Sign collapse: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a>/Brock Rd Whitby. All wb traffic of Hwy401 is being directed off at Thickson Rd. Expect delays. Any witnesses are asked to call <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WhitbyOPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WhitbyOPP</a> 905-668-3388 <a href="https://t.co/g3CzQ7oOLK">pic.twitter.com/g3CzQ7oOLK</a> —@OPP_HSD

It's unclear at this time when the highway will reopen.