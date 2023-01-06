Content
Toronto

Westbound Highway 401 blocked in Whitby after sign collapse: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police said a sign has fallen onto the westbound Highway 401 near Brock Road in Whitby, forcing commuters off the busy highway at Thickson Road on Friday morning.

CBC News ·
The OPP didn't say when the busy highway would reopen on Friday. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

Here's OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt's description of what's happening:

It's unclear at this time when the highway will reopen.

