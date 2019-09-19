Victim in Hwy. 410 shooting ID'd as 18-year-old D'rae Rhooms-Peters

Police have identified the 18-year-old victim in Monday's fatal shooting on Highway 410 in Brampton. He is D'rae Rhooms-Peters from Brampton

Police were called to Highway 410 near Sandalwood Parkway on Sept. 16 at around 2:30 a.m. for a person who was shot.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle and two people with gunshot wounds on the northbound lanes of Highway 410.

One person was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries and Rhooms-Peters died at the scene.

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was called at the time of the incident after officers had an "interaction" with a separate vehicle.

An officer fired multiple bullets at an SUV that was trying to drive away from the scene, the SIU says. (Linda Ward/CBC)

SIU spokesperson Monica Hudon said when officers arrived at the scene, the driver of an Audi SUV attempted to drive off. One officer discharged his firearm multiple times at the SUV in a failed attempt to stop the vehicle.

The SUV was later located abandoned on nearby Checkerberry Crescent.

On Thursday, Peel Regional Police Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau said a black 2019 Honda Pilot with the Ontario license plate CJRP 993 was stolen a short distance from the homicide the day of the incident.

Police believe the occupants of the vehicle have knowledge of the homicide and they are considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who has information or sees this vehicle are asked to not approach and to immediately call 9-1-1.