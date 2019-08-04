1 critically injured in Highway 401 crash at Port Union

One person suffered critical injuries in a crash on Highway 401 near Port Union Road on Sunday, Ontario Provincial Police say.

A car hit a bus before 8 a.m. in the westbound express lanes and the car caught fire following the crash.

One person who was in the car was transported to a trauma centre by Ornge air ambulance, Schmidt said.

No one in the bus was injured, he said.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for OPP's Highway Safety Division, said officers are at the scene, reconstructing the crash.

"It appears to be high speed in nature," Schmidt said.

Highway 401's westbound express traffic is being diverted to the collector lanes before Whites Road.