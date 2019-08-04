Skip to Main Content
1 critically injured in Highway 401 crash at Port Union
Toronto·New

1 critically injured in Highway 401 crash at Port Union

One person suffered critical injuries in a crash on Highway 401 near Port Union Road on Sunday, Ontario Provincial Police say.

A car hit a bus in westbound express lanes, traffic being diverted, police say

CBC News ·
A crash on Highway 401 near Port Union Road has sent one person to hospital with critical injuries, Ontario Provincial Police say. A car hit at a bus at what appears to be high speed. The person was airlifted to a trauma centre. (Ontario Provincial Police/Twitter)

One person suffered critical injuries in a crash on Highway 401 near Port Union Road on Sunday, Ontario Provincial Police say.

A car hit a bus before 8 a.m. in the westbound express lanes and the car caught fire following the crash.

One person who was in the car was transported to a trauma centre by Ornge air ambulance, Schmidt said.

No one in the bus was injured, he said.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt,  spokesperson for OPP's Highway Safety Division, said officers are at the scene, reconstructing the crash.

"It appears to be high speed in nature," Schmidt said.

Highway 401's westbound express traffic is being diverted to the collector lanes before Whites Road. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|