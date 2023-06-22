Westbound lanes on Highway 401 in Pickering partially reopen after deadly crash, fire

A stretch of Highway 401 in Pickering has partially reopened after a fiery crash that caused a massive fireball and left two dead on Tuesday.

The westbound lanes at Westney Road were open to traffic Thursday morning after being shut down for a day, but the eastbound lanes remain closed.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) warned drivers Wednesday that closures in the area will take time as the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) inspects the highway, including the Brock Road overpass, which was damaged by the fire.

Police said that the on-scene portion of their investigation has ended, but the ministry remains on scene.

"The MTO is assessing the condition of the overpass, road surface, and other infrastructure," OPP said in a tweet Thursday morning.

"Morning traffic may still be affected. Plan for alternate routes."

On Wednesday, police said a tanker truck crashed and "exploded into a fireball" on the highway near Brock Road at around 10:30 p.m. the night before.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that it is believed that a tanker truck was travelling east on the highway when the driver lost control.

The driver struck the centre concrete wall and rolled into the westbound lanes, rupturing the truck's tank and resulting in the spill of "highly flammable" liquid across the highway, Schmidt said.

Update: The OPP on scene investigation is complete. The MTO is assessing the condition of the overpass, road surface, and other infrastructure. Morning traffic may still be affected. Plan for alternate routes. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a>/Brock Rd - Pickering. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TorontoOPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TorontoOPP</a> ^ks <a href="https://t.co/JKFgtCz2FI">pic.twitter.com/JKFgtCz2FI</a> —@OPP_HSD

The fires ultimately consumed the truck along with another transport truck and a passenger vehicle that were travelling west at the time of the crash.

The drivers of the transport trucks were pronounced dead at the scene while the occupants of the passenger vehicle escaped the crash without serious injury, investigators said.

Schmidt said the roadway, an overpass, and catch basins in the area sustained damage due to fires and explosions that were a result of the crash.