Westbound lanes on Highway 401 in Pickering partially reopen after deadly crash, fire

A stretch of Highway 401 in Pickering has partially reopened after a fiery crash that caused a massive fireball and left two dead on Tuesday. 

Transportation ministry still on scene assessing road, overpass conditions

A transport truck was consumed by a fire after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Pickering Tuesday night.
Ontario Provincial Police were on scene assessing the fire damage caused by a three-vehicle collision involving a tanker truck, which sparked a massive fireball and explosions Tuesday night. (Linda Ward/CBC)

The westbound lanes at Westney Road were open to traffic Thursday morning after being shut down for a day, but the eastbound lanes remain closed.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) warned drivers Wednesday that closures in the area will take time as the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) inspects the highway, including the Brock Road overpass, which was damaged by the fire.

Police said that the on-scene portion of their investigation has ended, but the ministry remains on scene.

"The MTO is assessing the condition of the overpass, road surface, and other infrastructure," OPP said in a tweet Thursday morning.

"Morning traffic may still be affected. Plan for alternate routes." 

On Wednesday, police said a tanker truck crashed and "exploded into a fireball" on the highway near Brock Road at around 10:30 p.m. the night before.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that it is believed that a tanker truck was travelling east on the highway when the driver lost control.

The driver struck the centre concrete wall and rolled into the westbound lanes, rupturing the truck's tank and resulting in the spill of "highly flammable" liquid across the highway, Schmidt said.

The fires ultimately consumed the truck along with another transport truck and a passenger vehicle that were travelling west at the time of the crash.

The drivers of the transport trucks were pronounced dead at the scene while the occupants of the passenger vehicle escaped the crash without serious injury, investigators said.

Schmidt said the roadway, an overpass, and catch basins in the area sustained damage due to fires and explosions that were a result of the crash.

Highway 401 fire
Residents living near Highway 401 in Pickering said they heard multiple explosions and saw fire light up the sky late Tuesday night. OPP said the tanker truck spilled 'highly flammable' liquid after the driver lost control on the highway, striking the centre concrete wall. (Colin Williamson)
