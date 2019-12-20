3 people hurt in shooting on Highway 401 in Pickering

Three people were hurt in a shooting on Highway 401 in Pickering Friday morning, prompting police to close the westbound collector lanes near Whites Road for an investigation.

One male has life-threatening injuries, provincial police said in a news release, while another male and a female sustained minor injuries. Paramedics transported all three to hospital for treatment.

The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m., according to the OPP.

A sedan with a shattered drivers-side window could be seen on the shoulder of the highway.

Police were on scene throughout the morning. It is unclear when the lanes will reopen.

Anyone with potentially valuable information is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.