SIU investigating death of person who fell near north Toronto golf course

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the death of a person who fell from a height near the Don Valley Golf Course overnight Tuesday.

The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. in the Highway 401 and Yonge Street area, Toronto paramedics say.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have not yet released their age and gender.

Ontario Provincial Police shut down the eastbound collectors lanes of Highway 401 from Avenue Road and Yonge Street while the coroner and forensic investigators conducted a probe. This section of Canada's busiest highway reopened around 6 a.m.

But the golf course remains closed at this time.

Monica Hudon, a spokesperson for the Special Investigations Unit, confirmed the agency had been notified of the incident this morning. It's unclear what caused the person to fall.

The SIU's mandate is to investigate any police actions that result in death, serious injuries or allegations of sexual assault.