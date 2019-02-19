Woman airlifted to hospital after multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401

A woman has been airlifted to a trauma centre after a collision on Highway 401 Tuesday afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the collision on Highway 401 westbound at Liverpool Road before 2 p.m. The lanes re-opened shortly after 6 p.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the collision was caused by multiple vehicles slowing down on the highway.

The woman is in"life-altering condition," Schmidt said.

"There was a vehicle that was broken down, or slowing down, or driving very slowly on the highway," he said.

"Other vehicles were slowing down around that, and the last vehicle, the fourth vehicle, caused the collision impacting those vehicles."

There are no other reports of injuries..