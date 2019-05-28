Skip to Main Content
Child, 4, dies after being ejected from car on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga
A four-year-old child who was ejected from a vehicle during a crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga has been taken off life support, Ontario Provincial Police say.

A four-year-old child was ejected from this vehicle after it rolled over on Highway 401. On Monday, police said the child had been taken off life support. (Kerry Schmidt/CBC)

A four-year-old child who was ejected from a vehicle during a crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga has died, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tweeted Monday night that child had been taken off life support, sending condolences to the family.

The two-vehicle crash happened Thursday afternoon on the eastbound lanes of the highway near Winston Churchill Boulevard, and involved an SUV and a transport truck. The SUV ended up on its roof, police said. 

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and a two-year-old child in the same vehicle was not hurt.

The driver of the transport truck did not suffer any injuries and remained at the scene, according to police.

