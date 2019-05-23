Child badly hurt, eastbound Hwy. 401 closed at Winston Churchill after Mississauga crash
A 4-year-old child in hospital with life-threatening injuries
Ontario Provincial Police have closed down the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Mississauga near Winston Churchill Boulevard after a two-vehicle crash that ended with a rollover.
A four-year-old child is being treated in hospital for life-threatening injuries. Police say the child was ejected from the vehicle, which came to a stop on its roof.
Police say the driver suffered minor injuries and a two-year-old child in the vehicle was uninjured.
A transport truck was also involved in the crash. The driver did not suffer any injuries and remained at the scene, according to police.
Eastbound traffic is being diverted from the 401 before Winston Churchill Boulevard while police investigate the collision.
The OPP has not indicated when the highway will reopen.
