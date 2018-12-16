Man, woman seriously injured in crash on Highway 401 in Milton

A man and a woman were seriously injured in a crash on Highway 401 in Milton early Sunday, paramedics say.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 west of Trafalgar Road at about 1:30 a.m., according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

Peel Regional Paramedics said they took the two injured people to a nearby trauma centre.

The pair had suffered possible head injuries as well as injuries to their extremities, Joe Korstanje, field supervisor for Peel Regional Paramedic Services, said on Sunday.

Police had closed the westbound lanes of Highway 401, from Trafalgar Road to to James Snow Parkway, for hours as officers the investigated the crash, but the highway is now open.