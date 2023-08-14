Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto·New

Westbound Highway 401 closed in Milton after head-on crash

Westbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed in Milton Monday after a head-on crash involving an allegedly impaired driver, provincial police say.

Allegedly impaired driver was travelling the wrong way, OPP say

CBC News ·
Ontario provincial police cars
Provincial police have not said when the highway is expected to reopen. (CBC)

Westbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed in Milton Monday after a head-on crash involving an allegedly impaired driver, provincial police say.

The collision happened around 6 a.m. near the exit for Guelph Line, according to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

One of the drivers, a man in his 30s, was travelling the wrong way. He was arrested on a suspicion of impaired driving and remains in custody, Schmidt said. 

The other driver, also a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Schmidt could not say when the highway might reopen.

"I don't know how long it will be, but I suspect it will be at least a few hours until we have all lanes reopened," he told CBC Toronto.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now