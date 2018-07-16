Skip to Main Content
3 children injured in multi-car crash, eastbound Highway 401 closed at Leslie Street
3 children injured in multi-car crash, eastbound Highway 401 closed at Leslie Street

A stretch of Highway 401 eastbound is closed early Monday morning after a multi-vehicle collision that injured five people, including three children.

OPP uncertain when the eastbound collectors lanes at Leslie Street will reopen to traffic

Paramedics said five people in total were hurt in the crash. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Provincial police say the eastbound collectors lanes at Leslie Street are closed to traffic. It is not clear when they will reopen, according to an OPP tweet.

Paramedics were called to the scene shortly after 12:40 a.m. One girl believed to be under the age of two was taken to hospital in serious condition. Two other children were treated for minor injuries at a pediatric hospital. Paramedics did not have any further information about them.

Two adult women were also rushed to a local hospital, paramedics said. 

