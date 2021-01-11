2 killed in collision on Highway 401 near Milton

Two people were killed when a transport truck slammed into an SUV stopped on Highway 401 near Milton Sunday evening, provincial police say.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes just west of the Guelph Line exit at around 8:30 p.m., OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted online.

Witnesses told police that the driver of the Jeep was driving erratically and speeding in the minutes before the collision, Schmidt said. The SUV had stopped on the right shoulder but was partly blocking the right lane before it was struck by the tractor trailer.

Two males were pronounced dead at the scene, he added. The truck driver was not injured.

Anyone with information or dashcam video is asked to contact the OPP's Mississauga detachment.